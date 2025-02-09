CSR fund scam case: Probe team takes key accused for evidence collection in Erattupetta

KOCHI: The police team probing the CSR funds scam took the main accused Anandhu Krishnan to his offices in Erattupetta, Idukki, and Kolapra as part of evidence collection on Saturday.

Earlier, a court in Muvattupuzha had remanded Anandhu in police custody for five days. His custody period will end on Monday.

During the evidence collection in Erattupetta, a crowd gathered at the office and shouted slogans against the accused, but the police effectively controlled the situation. The evidence collection, initially scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to extended interrogation. Meanwhile, with the interrogation and evidence collection completed, the police are set to produce Anandhu before the court on Sunday.

“There is no involvement of CSR funds in the scam. It pertains to a large number of financial transactions involving huge amounts directly from individuals,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity. “The accused collected money from customers and used it to settle payments to dealers after buying products from them. For instance, funds from two customers were often used to buy a single product. He then gave the product to one customer at half the market price.”

The accused lured gullible people after promising to deliver scooters at half the market price. He reportedly collected half the price of scooter from around 40,000 customers but delivered scooters to only about 18,000 of them.

Similarly, in the case of laptops, he collected money from roughly 30,000 customers but delivered laptops to only half of them. For fertilizers, only a portion of the customers who paid advances received the promised goods, the source added.