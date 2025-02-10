Opposition walks out of Assembly over toll on KIIFB-funded roads

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly on Monday to protest the proposed move to impose tolls on roads built using funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the tardy pace of the various infrastructure projects being implemented by the agency.

Demanding a discussion on the matter through an adjournment motion, Congress' Roji M John remarked that after LDFs' ambitious projects such as K-Rail and K-Fon, it's now time for "K-Toll", thanks to KIIFB.

"To date, KIIFB has completed projects worth only Rs 18,000 crore. This after the government gave the agency Rs 20,000 crore from the state exchequer. What alternative economic model is this?," the MLA from Angamaly asked.

Replying to the notice for adjournment motion, Finance Minister KN Balagopal countered the opposition's allegations over the move to impose toll on KIIFB-funded roads. "There is no need to raise concern among people by referring to toll," the Minister said. However, he pointed out that agencies like the National Highway Authority of India impose tolls on roads built by them.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that the government was trying to impose triple tax on the common man. "The government have already collected a share from motor vehicle tax and also imposed fuel cess. Now, if you impose a toll, then there will be triple taxation," Satheesan said.

Satheesan criticised the government for slashing up to 50% of its plan funds for the sake of repaying KIIFB's loans. He warned that the state will fall into a debt trap if the government does not apply its mind seriously on the matter.