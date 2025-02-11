Renowned artist Mopasang Valath passes away at 69

Acclaimed artist Mopasang Valath, who was recently in the news for painting Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi's 'navarasas' at Kochi airport, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 69.

Mopasang had been undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Kochi for the past week, and his health deteriorated before he breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon.

Born in Kottayam, Mopasang was a self-taught artist with over 5,000 paintings to his credit. He won a highly commended certificate from the Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi in 1982. He was part of many art camps organised by prestigious institutions like the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and Kerala Chitrakala Parishath.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Mopasang's live paintings titled '7 pm live' on Facebook were a big hit.

Recently, Mopasang made headlines when he captured the nine emotions - Sringara (amour/love), Hasyam (comic), Karunam (compassion), Raudram (anger), Veeram (valour), Bhayanakam (terror or fear), Bibhatsam (odious), Athbhutham (wonder), and Santam (tranquillity/peace) - portrayed by Kalamandalam Gopi, on the canvas with unparalleled precision and artistry for Cochin International Airport Ltd. The acrylic paintings adorn the walls of the Business Jet Terminal at Kochi airport.

Mopasang was the son of historian V V K Valath, and Socrates K Valath and Einstein were his brothers.