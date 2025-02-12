CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends opening doors to private varsities, asserts social justice

THRISSUR: At pains to defend the Private Universities Bill, criticised as “anti-Left” by even ally CPI, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday asserted that the move will be in line with the Kerala model of development, ensuring social justice.
“We have stipulated that Kerala’s distinct characteristics should be taken into consideration... It (bringing private universities into the state) is not to turn education into mere business. It’s to bring development to Kerala’s education sector,” Pinarayi said, addressing the public meeting to mark the conclusion of the three-day Thrissur district conference of the CPM.
The chief minister assured the gathering that social justice would be reflected in all spheres, including reservation and fee structure of the private universities. The government is trying to set the stage for a better higher education sector in Kerala, he said.
“What was UDF’s approach to the public education system in Kerala during its rule from 2011 to 2016? About five lakh students dropped out of government and aided schools. Did the then government take any step to avoid closure of schools? When the LDF came to power in 2016, about 4,000 schools were found uneconomic. What is the situation now? About 10 lakh new students joined the public schools in Kerala,” he said.
“When the LDF was reelected in 2021, we decided to transform higher education sector and develop the institutions,” he said.
“Before 2016, not a single institution from the state was there in the list of 100 best colleges in the country. Today, three of our universities come within the first 12 Kerala University is ranked 9, CUSAT 10 and MG University 11. Calicut University is ranked 43 at the national level. Isn’t it proof of development in higher education sector in Kerala?” Pinarayi said.
Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the cabinet decision approving a draft bill for the establishment and management of private universities was a necessary move in accordance with the changing times. Talking to reporters in Thrissur, she said it was a decision that the state could no longer put on hold.
“The Marxist theory also supports adopting strategies as per the concrete situations emerging from time to time,” Bindu added.
Meanwhile, SFI demanded the state government ensure social justice, merit and democratic rights are protected in the private universities. Discussions should be held with student outfits before passing the legislation, it said, adding students from backward communities should be given relaxation in fees.