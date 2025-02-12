CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends opening doors to private varsities, asserts social justice

THRISSUR: At pains to defend the Private Universities Bill, criticised as “anti-Left” by even ally CPI, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday asserted that the move will be in line with the Kerala model of development, ensuring social justice.

“We have stipulated that Kerala’s distinct characteristics should be taken into consideration... It (bringing private universities into the state) is not to turn education into mere business. It’s to bring development to Kerala’s education sector,” Pinarayi said, addressing the public meeting to mark the conclusion of the three-day Thrissur district conference of the CPM.

The chief minister assured the gathering that social justice would be reflected in all spheres, including reservation and fee structure of the private universities. The government is trying to set the stage for a better higher education sector in Kerala, he said.

“What was UDF’s approach to the public education system in Kerala during its rule from 2011 to 2016? About five lakh students dropped out of government and aided schools. Did the then government take any step to avoid closure of schools? When the LDF came to power in 2016, about 4,000 schools were found uneconomic. What is the situation now? About 10 lakh new students joined the public schools in Kerala,” he said.

“When the LDF was reelected in 2021, we decided to transform higher education sector and develop the institutions,” he said.