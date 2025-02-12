Meet the pedal pals of T'Puram

Since the 1990s, Thiruvananthapuram has seen many changes. One of the most significant is the shift to machines on its roads.
Like elsewhere in Kerala, and probably across south India, the city once had a thriving cycling culture, with the good-old Hercules a mainstay in most households. From school and college commutes to running errands and even getting to work, cycling was a way of life.
“But, like how machines took over most manual activity, scooters and then four-wheelers took over cycling’s charm,” says Prakash P Gopinath, founder of the Indus Cycling Embassy. “However, the taste for cycling is slowly and steadily making a comeback here.”
Indus was among the first cycling clubs in Thiruvananthapuram. “It started in 2009 with a voluntary service event we organised, where we had to interact with many groups. The common point was cycling,” says Prakash.
“The idea emerged from that. Initially, we were mostly into training, including breaking the taboo around women cycling. I began by encouraging women in my locality through programmes such as ‘She Cycling’. This has taken off well, and now the academy has several women as patrons.”
Indus boasts a team of women who rediscovered their passion for cycling after years of dormancy. Fifty-three-year-old Maya G Nair, principal of Valiashala Government LPS, is one such example. She fondly remembers her student days as an NCC cadet, cycling her way to happiness on a BSA ‘Ladybird’, which had no ‘bar’ so that girls wearing skirts could pedal with ease.
“That has changed now, with gender-neutral bikes available. Our attires have changed, too. Our team now has avid bikers, including Beena, who works with the NCC, and Vimala, a senior LIC official. They have helped train many women,” Maya smiles.
The attitude of people was one of the main reasons she couldn’t keep up her cycling until she enrolled with Indus. “I used to take my daughter’s bike to school, and people would make fun of me. I also used to get exhausted. I realised it was because I was out of touch and not keeping up with the times,” she says.
“Now, I have changed my technique, and with our women’s team, we are encouraging many more women to cycle. If women in Tamil Nadu’s villages can cycle at 70 or even 80, why can’t we?”
Other groups in Thiruvananthapuram also have strong female participation. One such group is the Trivandrum Bikers’ Club (TBC), formed in 2013. With over 150 members, TBC boasts a formidable team of individuals who, despite their busy schedules, find time to participate in the club’s many programmes, including periodic trips to scenic locales around the city. Their upcoming trip, on March 2, is to the dams near the district.
“We have a strong membership comprising people from all walks of life. There are senior citizens among us as well,” says Alsameer N, a techie and secretary of TBC. “People are realising how cycling is fun and a great fitness activity.”
The city’s cycling clubs coordinate via Strava, an app catering to cycling communities. “It also helps us plan trips and coordinate with fellow clubs for joint programmes,” Alsameer adds.
Though cycling has been a prominent activity in Thiruvananthapuram since 2012, it only gained momentum after the pandemic, when outdoor activities became a solace for people forced indoors by the deadly virus. The clubs that formed during this time vouch for the relief cycling provided — not just in terms of physical fitness but also for much-needed mental well-being.
“We came together as a team promoting cycling in 2020,” says Dr Nigel R S, founding member of Cyclo Trivians, a Kattakkada-based group that regularly meets at Enchakkal in Thiruvananthapuram for 50km rides every Sunday.
“We also organise regular long rides to the suburbs, which, thankfully, have the terrain for serious biking enthusiasts. Our community started with around 80 members and now has grown to 360, including senior citizens, children, women, and people from all walks of life.”
The Cyclo Trivians, now said to be the most active club in the city, has also organised over 20 cyclothons, often partnering with organisations such as the IMA for awareness campaigns. This year, the club is collaborating with the India chapter of the global cycling giant Giant for the Giant Cycling Challenge 2025.
Another group that emerged during the pandemic is the Nedumangad Bikers (NDD), which now has over 200 members. “It was formed in a unique way. The founder, Murali, was an avid cyclist who would ride through the city and befriend others with a similar passion for cycling. That’s how the group took shape. It also brought in some of us who were active in the competitive cycling circuit,” says NDD member Ranjith C, who is gearing up for the Spinneys Cycle Challenge in Dubai on February 23.
“We have a club where riders are trained professionally. It’s called the RaceFit Coaching Academy, where a select group of 30 professional riders train. Our riders are bringing in medals at national and international competitions. Cycling is really picking up in Thiruvananthapuram. Of late, with more people investing time in fitness activities that combine adventure and fun, cycling was only waiting to take off.”
Yet, despite its growing popularity, cycling remains more of a weekend passion than a daily commuting option, as it once was. This is despite the new-age push for cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transport. “There are many hurdles,” says Prakash, of Indus Cycling Embassy.
“One is the lack of designated cycling pathways. We had approached the authorities, and there was some movement on this, but nothing materialised in the real sense.”
Alsameer, of TBC, notes that there was an attempt to designate part of the road in front of the Museum as a cycling pathway. “But the plan fizzled out after about six months. It’s not enough to just draw lines on the road and mark it as a cycling path. We need dedicated roads for this,” he shrugs.
Moreover, cycling to work would also require facilities such as shower rooms in offices, so employees could freshen up before starting their day, Prakash points out.
“Thiruvananthapuram, with its lush and varied landscape, is an ideal cycling terrain for adventure seekers, who make up a significant portion of our clubs,” he adds. “For them, the bikes need to withstand wear and tear, and the gear must offer protection. Procuring these in Thiruvananthapuram is not difficult, thanks to dedicated shops, but it can take time as most equipment is custom-made. We have riders using bikes ranging from `20,000 to several lakhs, including some who ride non-gear cycles. The demand for servicing personnel is also growing, with more people signing up for certification courses from accessory firms such as Japan-based Shimano.”
The city is at its cycling pinnacle, the clubs believe. Thiruvananthapuram is a haven for outdoor activities, with its scenic surroundings. What is needed, however, is improved infrastructure — dedicated cycling pathways and more support from the authorities — to truly make cycling a viable everyday mode of transport.