Meet the pedal pals of T'Puram

Since the 1990s, Thiruvananthapuram has seen many changes. One of the most significant is the shift to machines on its roads.

Like elsewhere in Kerala, and probably across south India, the city once had a thriving cycling culture, with the good-old Hercules a mainstay in most households. From school and college commutes to running errands and even getting to work, cycling was a way of life.

“But, like how machines took over most manual activity, scooters and then four-wheelers took over cycling’s charm,” says Prakash P Gopinath, founder of the Indus Cycling Embassy. “However, the taste for cycling is slowly and steadily making a comeback here.”

Indus was among the first cycling clubs in Thiruvananthapuram. “It started in 2009 with a voluntary service event we organised, where we had to interact with many groups. The common point was cycling,” says Prakash.

“The idea emerged from that. Initially, we were mostly into training, including breaking the taboo around women cycling. I began by encouraging women in my locality through programmes such as ‘She Cycling’. This has taken off well, and now the academy has several women as patrons.”

Indus boasts a team of women who rediscovered their passion for cycling after years of dormancy. Fifty-three-year-old Maya G Nair, principal of Valiashala Government LPS, is one such example. She fondly remembers her student days as an NCC cadet, cycling her way to happiness on a BSA ‘Ladybird’, which had no ‘bar’ so that girls wearing skirts could pedal with ease.

“That has changed now, with gender-neutral bikes available. Our attires have changed, too. Our team now has avid bikers, including Beena, who works with the NCC, and Vimala, a senior LIC official. They have helped train many women,” Maya smiles.

The attitude of people was one of the main reasons she couldn’t keep up her cycling until she enrolled with Indus. “I used to take my daughter’s bike to school, and people would make fun of me. I also used to get exhausted. I realised it was because I was out of touch and not keeping up with the times,” she says.

“Now, I have changed my technique, and with our women’s team, we are encouraging many more women to cycle. If women in Tamil Nadu’s villages can cycle at 70 or even 80, why can’t we?”