Multimedia exhibition explores the last two years of Mahatma Gandhi

Overwhelming. That’s the feeling one gets while taking in the frames and videos projected on white cloth, and the audios that echo at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi.

From the newly set up grey walls, the idea of Mahatma Gandhi envelops one’s core. He stares into one’s with the quiet defiance that he was known for.

The exhibition begins with the ‘end’. Photos of the Tricolour that was used to wrap his body, a wooden installation with the imprint of the gun – a 9mm Beretta M1934 – that was used to assassinate, images of the bloodied clothes that he wore during his final moments on January 30, 1948, and frames of his ashes set the tone for the exploration inside.

The multimedia exhibition, titled ‘You I Could Not Save, Walk With Me’, reveals the lives and places that were touched by Gandhi’s unwavering principles of ahimsa and communal harmony.