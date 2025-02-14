Kottayam nursing college ragging case: UDF claims accused in linked to SFI; promises strict action

KOTTAYAM: The Congress-led opposition UDF on Friday claimed that the accused in the Kottayam Government Nursing College ragging case have connections with the Left student organisation, SFI.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the accused in the Kottayam ragging case are members of SFI and that the Kerala Government Nursing Students Association (KGNSA) has links with the Left-affiliated student organisation.

However, Higher Education Minister R Bindu stated that stringent action would be initiated against the accused in the Kottayam ragging incident.

"Everyone knows they are SFI activists, yet they are now denying it," Satheesan said. There have been allegations that the accused are associated with KGNSA, a pro-Left outfit and that one of them holds a key position in the organisation.

However, SFI has refuted these claims, asserting that it has no connection with the accused.

Taking a swipe at SFI, Satheesan also alleged that its leaders and members were involved in the death of a student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, last year allegedly due to ragging.

"In the Pookode ragging case, SFI members were accused, yet they were allowed to appear for exams, and the only ones who suffered were the victim's family," he said, adding that such incidents should not be repeated.

Minister Bindu stated that the government has directed authorities to take stringent action in the incident and they would get maximum punishment in the case.

She added that since the incident occurred at an institution under the Kerala University of Health Sciences, there are limitations to direct intervention.