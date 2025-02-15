Kerala Nursing college ragging case: Principal, assistant professor suspended

KOTTAYAM (Kerala): The principal and an assistant professor of the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam have been suspended in connection with the case of brutal ragging incident in a students' hostel that triggered widespread public outcry in the state.

The principal Sulekha A T, and assistant professor/assistant warden-in-charge of the students hostel Ajeesh P Mani of the college were suspended pending enquiry for allegedly failing to check ragging and effectively intervene in the matter, a statement issued by the Health Minister's office Friday late night said.

The housekeeper-cum-security of the hostel was also ordered to be removed immediately, it said.

The action has been taken following an inquiry conducted by the Director of Medical Education as per the instructions of Health Minister Veena George, the statement added.

The disturbing visuals of the brutal ragging of a junior student at the college surfaced on Thursday, showing the victim being tied to a cot and repeatedly pierced with a compass.