Tharoor's remarks on PM Modi, LDF stir controversy in Congress

“He won four times from Thiruvananthapuram only because of the support of the poor fisherfolk and the Latin Church. That was even after he took a position against their interests on the Vizhinjam port issue. He knew that well. Thus, the new positioning is well orchestrated,” he said.

Tharoor’s newfound logic to praise Modi will also not go down well with the AICC leadership. Leaders believe that he was not feigning ignorance in praising Modi’s US visit when Rahul Gandhi has been raising the inhuman handling of Indian deportees from US. There is even talk that Tharoor’s action might invite disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, Tharoor, who got a foothold in the state’s Congress politics with the help of Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, has been in touch with several groups and organisations. Despite the state leadership’s attempts to impose an unofficial ban on him taking part in party programmes, Tharoor is expected to visit Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram over the coming days.

“Tharoor is now presenting himself as an honest and neutral politician.The controversies over his remarks only add to his new image. He is certainly a player in state politics. This is cooling-down time for him. We may doubt whether he is indeed a player or a referee. However, he knows what he is doing,” a senior UDF leader said.

Min Rajeev calls for end to debate over Tharoor

T’Puram: Industries Minister P Rajeeve has called for an end to the debate over Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s praise of the state’s industrial sector. The minister’s response is in the wake of the scathing criticism against Tharoor by senior Congres leaders. “Kerala is hosting the global investor summit next week. Petty debates will not do good for the event which will be attended by international companies and entrepreneurs,” he said. The conclave, ahead of the summit, saw Wipro and Bharat Biotech sharing their experience in getting speedy sanction for their ventures. “Governments will change. Kerala’s achievements are before the world. We should overcome narrow interests for the betterment of the future generation. All should stand together to protect Kerala’s interests,” he said. The Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 will be held February 21 and 22 at Lulu International Convention Centre in Bolgatty, Kochi