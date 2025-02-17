Congress mouthpiece in Kerala writes editorial criticising Tharoor's remarks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veekshanam Daily, Congress party's mouthpiece in Kerala, on Monday published an editorial criticising Congress leader Shashi Tharoor -without naming him- for praising the entrepreneurial growth of the state under the left government.

It urged him not to betray the expectations of thousands of party workers ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

The strongly worded editorial stated that an anti-incumbency wave was prevalent in the state and that attempts to suppress it by those responsible for fuelling it represented a 'distorted' political practice.

The editorial came a day after Tharoor clarified that he had not praised the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala but had merely highlighted the state's progress in the startup sector.

On Sunday, Thiruvananthapuram MP claimed that his article published in The New Indian Express contained no political references and that his focus was solely on Kerala's entrepreneurial and innovation-driven growth, intending to showcase the state's development in that specific area.

However, the party mouthpiece appeared to have effectively rejected his clarifications.

The editorial warned that if the Congress-led UDF failed to win the local body elections despite favourable conditions, it would be a major setback for the front.

It described any move to undermine its electoral prospects as "ridiculous."