Half-priced dreams, full-priced nightmares: Kerala's ongoing battle with scams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalis have fallen prey to yet another scam. This time, the lure was a dream offer - scooters at half price, supposedly funded by the CSR initiatives of major corporations. The scam, which initially surfaced with a suspect named Ananthu Krishnan, a 28 year old, has now roped in politicians and other prominent figures. Complaints and cases have been filed in large numbers across districts. Preliminary estimates suggest a fraud worth Rs 1,000 crore, with even top leaders under suspicion.

This is not an isolated incident. From Ponzi schemes to fake antiques, Keralites have consistently found themselves at the receiving end of elaborate frauds.

According to professor of psychiatry at Government Medical College, Arun B Nair, the Malayali psyche is a mixture of competitive spirit, lack of internal sense of discipline and an attitude of showing off affluence.

"Keralites engage in comparison from a very early age and resort to quick and easy ways to get rich in order to show off. Despite being highly educated, we often exhibit a herd mentality when it comes to financial investments. If a friend or a neighbour vouches for a scheme, they tend to believe it without doing independent verification,” he said.

This was evident in the recent CSR scam, where word-of-mouth endorsements played a major role in drawing in thousands of victims.He also highlighted the 'fear of missing out' (FOMO) as another factor.

"When a scheme offers quick and seemingly assured returns, people rush to invest before properly assessing its legitimacy,” added the doctor.