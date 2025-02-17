Half-priced dreams, full-priced nightmares: Kerala's ongoing battle with scams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalis have fallen prey to yet another scam. This time, the lure was a dream offer - scooters at half price, supposedly funded by the CSR initiatives of major corporations. The scam, which initially surfaced with a suspect named Ananthu Krishnan, a 28 year old, has now roped in politicians and other prominent figures. Complaints and cases have been filed in large numbers across districts. Preliminary estimates suggest a fraud worth Rs 1,000 crore, with even top leaders under suspicion.
This is not an isolated incident. From Ponzi schemes to fake antiques, Keralites have consistently found themselves at the receiving end of elaborate frauds.
According to professor of psychiatry at Government Medical College, Arun B Nair, the Malayali psyche is a mixture of competitive spirit, lack of internal sense of discipline and an attitude of showing off affluence.
"Keralites engage in comparison from a very early age and resort to quick and easy ways to get rich in order to show off. Despite being highly educated, we often exhibit a herd mentality when it comes to financial investments. If a friend or a neighbour vouches for a scheme, they tend to believe it without doing independent verification,” he said.
This was evident in the recent CSR scam, where word-of-mouth endorsements played a major role in drawing in thousands of victims.He also highlighted the 'fear of missing out' (FOMO) as another factor.
"When a scheme offers quick and seemingly assured returns, people rush to invest before properly assessing its legitimacy,” added the doctor.
One of the earliest organised financial scams in the state called 'Aadu Thekk Mangium', revolved around promises of profits from goat farming and the cultivation of teak and mangium trees. Investors were promised five times their money in five years. Some promised to invest their money in goat farms and others in high-yielding trees. Those who committed the fraud even identified some places and took the investors there. However, the net result was that they went away with many lakhs of rupees.Thousands fell for it, only to realise later that the promised returns were a mirage.
Then came Total 4 U. Sabarinath, the mastermind behind Total 4 U, managed to pull off a 200 crore investment scam at the age of just 19 by offering 20% return to investors. His companies, including Tot Total and I-Nest, lured thousands with the promise of unrealistic returns before collapsing spectacularly. His first ventures were Ernest, SJR and Total solutions which were opened at Medical college in Thiruvananthapuram, Capital towers, Statue and Punnapuram. Investors were promised doubling of their money and 20% agent commission. After the business collapsed, Sabarinath was arrested from Nagercoil on August 1, 2008.
Next came the Highrich Online Shoppe Pvt Ltd scam that resulted in the embezzlement of Rs 1,693 crore. Around 1,69,000 people were deceived after investing Rs 10,000 each in hopes of high returns. The case also uncovered massive tax evasion worth Rs 126 crore. As part of its money chain operation, the company rolled out digital coupons. The coupons could be bought for either Rs 700 or Rs 10,000. By adding more people to the chain, investors received a commission.
Money collected was mostly utilised for redistribution to members as incentive/commission in typical Ponzi scheme format. The rest of the money was siphoned off as profit by the company and its promoters.
In the Popular Finance Scam, Rs 1,000 crore was swindled from investors. Thomas Daniel, managing partner of Popular Finance, had routed the deposits of the public through hawala channels to Dubai and Australia on the pretext of financing imports. The imported items included old computers, Chinese mobile phones, health drinks and shrimp for which no documentary evidence was available. He also used the funds to buy 50 per cent shares worth Rs 1.7 crore of a Dubai-based company, Carry Cart Trading LLC. The payment of Rs 1.7 crore was made through hawala channels.
"Many scams succeed because they are endorsed by political leaders, religious figures, or well-known personalities. Once a trusted figure vouches for an initiative, people rarely question it. The promise of high returns with minimal effort remains an irresistible bait. Many victims are middle-class people looking for a quick way to multiply their savings. Despite the state's high literacy rate, financial literacy, legal literacy, cyber literacy and mental health literacy remains relatively low," added Arun B Nair.
People fail to recognise the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme or an investment scam. Many scamsters operate for years before they are caught. By the time legal action is initiated, much of the stolen money has already disappeared.
A senior officer from state police's economic offences wing, who requested anonymity, pointed out that scammers in the state are becoming increasingly sophisticated.
"Unlike older scams that relied purely on verbal assurances, modern fraudsters use social media, fake legal documents, and endorsements from celebrities and politicians to add credibility to their schemes," he said.
The officer also noted that many scam victims hesitate to file complaints initially. "People often wait too long, hoping they will eventually get their money back. By the time they realise they have been duped, the scam has already expanded to other regions," he added.
The root causes range from blind trust and herd mentality to the allure of easy money. Unless there is a collective effort to address these vulnerabilities, scams will continue to flourish in the state. The next time an investment scheme seems too good to be true, perhaps it’s worth remembering the state's long history of financial frauds.