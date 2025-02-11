How 28-year-old Anandhu Krishnan took Keralites for a Rs 1000 crore half-price ride

It is said to be an around Rs 1000-crore scam and has the whole of Kerala agog. The unlikely mastermind is a suave and at the same time 'believable' 28-year-old, who had positioned himself as a social activist.

Claiming to be on a mission to empower people and drawing upon the gullibility of the common folk, he baited them using Corporate Social Responsibility funds as a ruse and siphoned off their hard-earned money allegedly with the help of multiple NGOs and high-profile individuals, said to range from politicians to even a retired High Court judge.

When the scam unravelled, it emerged that what Anandhu Krishnan (28) of Kadayathoor village in Thodupuzha, Idukki district was running was a sophisticated Ponzi operation.

The modus operandi of the 28-year-old suspect was simple: He claimed big companies were funding his scheme to empower people through their CSR funds. This enabled him to offer scooters, laptops, sewing machines and home appliances at half the price, he claimed.

Initially, the promises materialised.

As the net spread wider, thousands more were lured and bought into the scheme before the cold realisation dawned on a hot Kerala day that they were but mere prey.

A top police source told The New Indian Express that the scam really took off after promises of delivering scooters at half the price were made. Anandhu initially collected half the cost of scooters from around 40,000 customers, delivering scooters to about 18,000 of them.

The same soon happened with laptops and household appliances.

Anandhu posed for photos with celebrities, politicians and government officials adding a further air of legitimacy as his 'scheme' flourished.

When the scam came to light, the alleged involvement of many prominent names surfaced.

The list of those under a cloud now includes the Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust founder and executive director KN Anandakumar, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram, retired High Court judge Ramachandran Nair and Congress leader Laly Vincent.

Each passing day brings to light more details on what is being considered one of Kerala's largest financial scams.

The investigation into the case has been handed over to the state crime branch. The current probe team plans to record statements from everyone involved, including customers who either received or failed to receive the promised goods at half the price.

A speculation doing the rounds is that a national agency like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) might take over the probe soon.

How the scam unfolded

The scam came to light following a complaint by Muvattupuzha resident Jumana Nasar to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister's Office sought detailed information from the Muvattupuzha police, leading to an investigation headed by Inspector Basil Thomas, with Sub-Inspector PC Jayakumar and team, uncovering the fraud.

Interestingly, Jumana had not lost any money herself but filed the complaint in public interest, seeking transparency in the half-price scheme.

During the investigation, the Muvattupuzha police initially froze a current account belonging to Anandu's company, Professional Services Innovation, at HDFC Bank's Ernakulam branch, which held Rs 3.5 crore. Further transactions into the account were also blocked.

It soon emerged that Anandhu had swindled many more crores while forming 'welfare societies' across Kerala.

Anandhu, it came to light, had established the Muvattupuzha Socio-Economic Development Society, and he collected over Rs 7 crore from its members, claiming the funds were being used to purchase scooters under CSR schemes from various companies.