Half-price scam: Anandhu Krishnan holds 21 accounts, Rs 548 cr credited to firm

KOCHI: Anandhu Krishnan, the prime accused in the half-price scam, holds 21 bank accounts through which Rs 143.5 crore was received in multiple transactions, the crime branch probe into the case has revealed.

The investigation also found that Rs 548 crore was credited to 11 accounts linked to Anandhu’s firm Social Bee Ventures in Kochi. The transactions include Rs 60,000 each received from 20,163 individuals and Rs 56,000 each received from 40,035 people, said a top police source.

Considering these findings and the concerns outlined in the custody application, the Muvattupuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday granted the police two-day custody of Anandhu for further interrogation.

The crime branch initially sought five-day custody, arguing that extensive questioning was necessary to determine whether others were involved in the scam, if additional funds were received through undisclosed channels, and how the money was spent.

However, the defence lawyer appearing for Anandhu contended that he had already been interrogated for five days by Muvattupuzha police and had nothing more to disclose. Following this, the court granted the police two-day custody of Anandhu. He has to be produced before the court by 5pm on Wednesday.

Reasons outlined by crime branch while seeking Anandhu’s custody