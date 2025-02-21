Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader P C George for calling 'all muslims terrorists'

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by BJP leader P C George in connection with a hate speech he made during a television debate recently, saying that it will give a wrong message to the society.

While participating in a TV channel discussion on January 5 this year, George said: “All Muslims in India are terrorists and communalists. Not a single non-terrorist Muslim lives in India. Muslims are looters who plunder the country’s wealth. Lakhs of Hindus and Christians have been slaughtered by Muslims to create a Muslim state. All Indian Muslims should go to Pakistan. All Muslims are communal demons and scoundrels”.

The High Court also said that "politicians should be a role model to the society" and that the tendency nowadays to make statements based on religion, caste, etc "should be nipped in the bud" as they are against the basic structure of the Constitution.

It further said that the Parliament and the Law Commission should consider whether an offender who makes such statements should be allowed to escape by paying a fine.