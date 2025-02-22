Centre, Opposition vow support; Kerala rolls out red carpet for investors

KOCHI: Kerala’s renewed push to transform itself into a major investment destination got off to a promising start with the Union and state governments joining hands to underline the state’s achievements and development plans on the opening day of Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) 2025 on Friday.

“The changes we have brought about now are not incremental but substantial. Kerala is taking a big step towards the goal of achieving the status of an investment hub. The state government believes it has a major role to play as facilitator and catalyst. We have adopted a holistic view and are paying equal attention to all aspects – from policy formulation to last-mile implementation,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was inaugurating the two-day summit at Lulu International Convention Centre in Bolgatty.

Taking his cue from the CM, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who spoke at the event virtually, announced 896 km of new roads - encompassing 31 road projects worth Rs 50,000 crore.

The Adani Group has promised Rs 30,000 crore in the next five years, including an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore in Vizhinjam port, while healthcare major Aster DM Healthcare announced Rs 850 crore investments over the next three years.

Kaynes Technology India, a Mysuru-headquartered integrated electronics system design and manufacturing company, said it will invest Rs 500 crore in Kerala to set up its manufacturing campus in or around Thiruvananthapuram.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed the Centre’s full solidarity and support to the state’s investment push. “Entrepreneurship is in the blood of Keralites,” he said.

Centre will always ensure Kerala is not left behind: Union Minister Goyal

“The USD 4 trillion Indian economy will be developed into a $35 trillion economy by 2047, and the Union government will always ensure Kerala is not left behind,” Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

Saying that Kerala’s investment scenario was on the cusp of history, the CM asserted that debate and criticism should be aimed at achieving progress, and not the other way round, alluding to the recent controversy triggered following Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s article praising Kerala’s achievements that appeared in TNIE last week.