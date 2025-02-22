Hate speech case: BJP leader PC George seeks more time to appear before Kerala police

KOTTAYAM: BJP leader P C George on Saturday requested the Kerala police for an extension until February 24 to appear before them for investigation in connection with a hate speech case.

In a letter to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Pala, George mentioned health issues and explained that he was not at home when police officers arrived at his residence with a notice directing him to appear before them in connection with a case related to a recent hate speech made during a television debate.

He assured the police that he would appear before February 24 at noon.

The police had issued the notice after the Kerala High Court on Friday rejected his anticipatory bail plea.