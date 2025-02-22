Mysuru-based electronics firm eyes Rs 500 crore investment in Kerala

KOCHI: Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd, an integrated electronics system design and manufacturing company, has expressed interest in investing Rs 500 crore in Kerala to set up a manufacturing centre in or around Thiruvananthapuram for electro-mechanical assemblies and electronics manufacturing services in the aerospace, outer space and defence, robotics and AI, medical electronics and telecom electronics sectors.

It also plans to set up a campus in central Kerala that will focus on fabrication of latest-generation flexible PC boards as well as a meter-manufacturing facility.

“We can utilise any capital subsidies that the state can provide us to augment total investment and employment, besides incentives to increase the quantum of business.

We will ensure proper upskilling and training of personnel in high-tech electronics manufacturing on the campuses,” said Ramesh Kannan, MD of Mysuru-based Kaynes Technology.