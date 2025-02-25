CPM faces backlash over stance on Modi government's ‘fascistic tendencies’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is caught in a strange political predicament over the ‘fascistic tendencies’ of the Modi-led BJP government at the centre. A party document in connection with its draft political resolution ahead of the 24th Party Congress, wherein the CPM has clarified that the party does not consider the Modi government ‘fascist or neo-fascist’ has courted controversy.

The CPM position, which is drastically different from that of other Left parties including the CPI, has invited severe criticism.

Defending the draft political resolution, senior CPM leader A K Balan challenged critics to prove that Modi government was fascist in nature. “Never in our assessment, has the party termed the BJP government a fascist regime. We have never said that fascism has arrived. Once fascism reaches our country, the political structure will change. The CPI and the CPI(ML) are of the view that fascism has arrived,” clarified Balan.

It’s in an explanatory note sent to state units that the central leadership clarified its position on Modi government. Referring to the present political dispensation under the BJP-RSS, the document said it’s a “Hindutva-corporate authoritarian regime which displays neo-fascistic characteristics. We are not saying that the Modi government is a fascist or a neo-fascist government. Nor are we characterising the Indian state as a neo-fascist state,” the document reads.

The CPM’s new-found explanation on fascism however, hasn’t gone down well with its close ally CPI. The parent Communist party seems to be less amused by the big brother’s pain-staking definitions. CPI state chief Binoy Viswam said the CPM will have to correct its position. “The RSS is a fascist organisation. The Modi-led BJP government under the RSS is indeed a fascist government. The CPM will have to revise its position,” pointed out Binoy Viswam.

The fascism controversy, however has come in handy for the opposition Congress, which has been reeling under the Shashi Tharoor row. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the CPM’s new position is part of its decision to follow Sangh Parivar diktats.

“The party has come out with its new findings merely for its survival. Politburo members from the state led the party decision to come up with such a document,”he alleged.