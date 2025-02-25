Day after 23-year-old killed five in Kerala motive still unclear

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: While initial speculation suggests financial disputes and anger over being denied money as possible triggers, police investigating the brutal killing spree by a youth in Perumala, Venjaramoodu, say they have yet to determine the exact motive behind the crime.
Afan, 23, bludgeoned five people, including four family members and his girlfriend, to death with a hammer on Monday before surrendering at the police station. His mother, who was also attacked and injured, remains hospitalised.
Afan, who reportedly consumed rat poison after the crime, is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Rural SP K. S. Sudarsan said that since the accused is under medical care, his statements are unreliable. Doctors have stated that he will remain in hospital for at least two more days.
The police have subjected Afan to various tests and are awaiting results to determine whether he was intoxicated when he committed the murders.
South Zone Inspector General Shyam Sundar confirmed that forensic examinations are underway and that the investigation could reach a conclusion within two days.
Police suspect that the murders were premeditated, given that Afan managed to kill five people within six hours.
According to police sources, Afan told officers that he argued with his mother, Shemi, a cancer patient, on Monday morning over money. When she refused, he tried to strangle her with a shawl but failed.
He then struck her on the head with a hammer, knocking her unconscious. Believing she was dead, he locked the house, took her phone and left for his grandmother’s home in Pangode.
CCTV footage shows Afan heading towards his grandmother’s house on a two-wheeler at 12:30 pm.
Salma Beevi, 95, his paternal grandmother, had been living alone. Afan told police that he attacked her with the hammer in the kitchen when she refused to hand over her gold ornaments. He then snatched the four-sovereign gold chain she was wearing and pawned it at a local finance firm.
Police believe Salma Beevi’s past refusals to pledge jewellery for him may have fuelled his anger.
After pawning the chain, Afan rode back to Venjaramoodu. Meanwhile, his uncle, Abdul Latheef, 62, a retired CRPF officer, grew suspicious after repeated calls to Shemi went unanswered. When Latheef called Afan directly, Afan assumed his uncle had discovered the murders. He then rushed to Latheef’s house in SN Puram and killed him and his wife, Sajitha Beevi, 55, around 3 pm.
Meanwhile, Afan’s younger brother, Afsan, 14, who had returned home from school, found the house locked and called his mother’s phone. Afan, who answered the call, told him he would be back soon.
On reaching home, Afan sent Afsan to a restaurant in an autorickshaw. He then picked up his girlfriend, Farsana, 22, with Afsan accompanying him. Back at the house, he asked Farsana to sit in a room upstairs. While Afsan was lying on the sofa in the hall, Afan killed him. He then went upstairs and killed Farsana by striking her on the head with the hammer.
After the murders, Afan took a shower, changed his clothes, and took an autorickshaw to the Venjaramoodu police station around 6 pm to surrender.
Sudarsan confirmed that the hammer used for the murders was the only weapon involved. Police have identified the shop where it was purchased but have not divulged further details.
“We are looking at all angles. Afan mentioned financial issues and claimed he killed Farsana because ‘everyone was dying anyway’. However, no definitive conclusion on the motive can be drawn yet,” said Sudarsan.
Afan's father, Abdul Rahim, who has been working in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, was devastated while speaking to the media.
“I was settling my debts by selling our house and land. My son (Afan) was aware of this and had no objections. I spoke to him just a week ago,” he said.
He stated that his financial struggles did not directly affect Afan. He also expressed regret over being unable to return home due to unresolved debts and a pending Iqama renewal.
Shemi remains hospitalised with 13 stitches on the back of her head and facial fractures. She is unaware of Afsan's death.
According to sources, when she regained consciousness, her first concern was Afsan’s whereabouts.
The funeral of all five victims was held on Tuesday. Salma Beevi, Abdul Latheef, Sajitha Beevi, and Afsan were buried at the Pangode graveyard, while Farsana was buried at the Kattumurakkal graveyard in Chirayinkeezhu.