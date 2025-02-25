Day after 23-year-old killed five in Kerala motive still unclear

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: While initial speculation suggests financial disputes and anger over being denied money as possible triggers, police investigating the brutal killing spree by a youth in Perumala, Venjaramoodu, say they have yet to determine the exact motive behind the crime.

Afan, 23, bludgeoned five people, including four family members and his girlfriend, to death with a hammer on Monday before surrendering at the police station. His mother, who was also attacked and injured, remains hospitalised.

Afan, who reportedly consumed rat poison after the crime, is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Rural SP K. S. Sudarsan said that since the accused is under medical care, his statements are unreliable. Doctors have stated that he will remain in hospital for at least two more days.

The police have subjected Afan to various tests and are awaiting results to determine whether he was intoxicated when he committed the murders.

South Zone Inspector General Shyam Sundar confirmed that forensic examinations are underway and that the investigation could reach a conclusion within two days.