Have turned down projects due to lack of ethics in portraying women's issues: Anna Ben

Often, the plots of films tend to spin around women being subjected to gory violence and trauma. Actor Anna Ben, in an interview with TNIE questioned the intention of such roles and stated that she had to reject some films due to "lack of ethics" in such portrayals.

"Is it out of genuine concern about the subject or to make a film out of it just because it is talked about? The intention matters. I have turned down some projects because of this lack of ethics or dishonesty," Anna said.

Anna, an award-winning actor who is known for her performance in critically acclaimed films such as Kottukkaali and Kumbalangi Nights, spoke about how stories of women doesn't necessarily have to revolve around struggle, pain or trauma.

"We already know about these realities — we hear about them daily. But women have so many more dimensions that aren’t being explored in films," she said.

She further spoke about how there is a lack of strong female characters in Malayalam cinema and the need for more writers who can make films on women's lives and perspectives.

"I’ve seen more interesting women in real life than I have in cinema. It’s not that we lack compelling female stories," she said.

She also reminisced how in the past there were female actors like Urvashi who would play brilliant and versatile roles and there is hesitation in the industry to write such roles.

"People aren’t willing to take risks. I’m not sure what’s causing that, but I hope more strong female characters get written," she added.