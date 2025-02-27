Would prefer better work environment over maintaining false image of industry: Anna Ben on Hema Committee report

Award-winning Malayalam actor Anna Ben, who was recently seen in PS Vinothraj's Kottukali, emphasised that a better work environment is more important than concerns regarding tarnishing of the idustry's image.

In an interview with TNIE, Anna Ben shared her thoughts regarding the Hema Committee report - which exposed the sexual exploitation and harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry.

"Be it a woman or a man, everyone deserves a safe space where they can trust the people around them, focus on their craft, and not make things difficult for others," she said adding that she would rather have a better environment than maintain a false image of the industry.

She further said the first step towards change is always addressing these issues.

"If that tarnishes the image, so be it. That’s how change happens," she said.

She also clarified that she is not officially a part of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

Speaking on how she navigates the film industry, Anna admitted the environment is challenging and one has to be smart while rebelling.

"Knowing where I come from, my privileges, and where I can reach out to people with them has shaped how I navigate situations," she said.

She shared how sometimes she finds herself without enough energy to fight certain battles and chooses to stay away from it.

"At the end of the day, I’m quite protective of my work environment and the industry I work in," said Anna as she spoke about how she tries to resolve conflicts internally before taking them outside.