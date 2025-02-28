Kerala court grants bail to BJP leader P C George in hate speech case

KOTTAYAM: Former legislator and senior BJP leader P C George was granted bail on Friday by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Erattupetta in a hate speech case.

74-years-old George was granted bail, citing health reasons, despite objections raised by the prosecution and the complainant in the

case.



On February 24, George was remanded into judicial custody till March 10 in the hate speech case registered by the Erattupetta police. However, due to

variations in his ECG reports, George was admitted to Govt Medical College Hospital in Kottayam on the same day.

He is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday.



The Erattupetta police had registered a case against George for allegedly making remarks that could incite religious hatred.

This action was taken following a complaint filed by the Erattupetta Municipal Committee of the Muslim Youth League. It accused George of making inflammatory comments on Muslims during a panel discussion on a news channel.