Pangode police arrest A R Afan for murdering grandmother during killing spree

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangode police on Thursday recorded the arrest of A R Afan, who went on a killing spree on Monday, in connection with one of the murders that took place in their limits. Afan, who is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested for murdering his 88-year-old grandmother Salma Beevi.

Salma was the first victim of Afan’s onslaught that claimed four more lives. The police said Afan stated that it was due to financial issues that he committed the heinous crimes. The police source said two days prior to the murder, Afan had asked Salma for the gold chain that she was wearing. He wanted to pawn the chain to arrange funds to settle another debt. But she refused to give into his demand as he had already pledged a few gold ornaments of hers.

“Afan had pledged a few gold ornaments from his grandmother five months ago. Despite her repeated pleas, the ornaments were not returned. So when Afan asked for her chain, she instantly turned down his request. Because of that he harboured a grudge towards her,” said an officer.