KOCHI: With allegations of profiteering surfacing against the organisers of the dance event during which MLA Uma Thomas sustained serious injuries, the police have launched a probe into the financial dealings, focusing on funds collected by Mridangavision, the primary organiser of the event.

Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said financial aspects related to the event will be looked into. “Authorities are contacting parents of the children who participated in the event to gather information,” he said.

“We are conducting a preliminary probe into the funds collected by the organisers. Some participants expressed grievances about the event. However, we have not received any complaint till now,” he said.

Kakkanad native Biji Hilal, who was contacted by the police for a statement, alleged flaws in the event’s conduct. Biji’s daughter was one of the 12,000 participants who performed bharatanatyam at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, for the Guinness World Record attempt.

“We came to know about the event through dance school, and thought it was similar to attending school arts festivals. However, we were asked to pay Rs 2,000 as registration fees,” Biji said.

‘Organisers charged Rs 1.6k for costume, didn’t arrange transportation’

“Later, we were told to pay an additional Rs 1,600 for the costume,” Biji said.

She alleged that the organisers did not make any arrangements for the participants. “We had to pay even for the transportation. No safety measure was in place at the stadium. There was no medical team or even a stretcher at the venue. The children had to wait in buses for hours to return home,” Biji said.

Biji said she felt cheated upon seeing the Guinness World Record certificate issued to Mridangavision.

“It felt like Mridangavision got a world record certificate in their name using our money. Initially, we were told the participants would receive a certificate, but no such certificate was issued. We were told the Rs 3,600 was paid including GST and other taxes, but no receipt was issued. We want a comprehensive probe into the event and the people who organised it,” said Biji, adding she was ready to cooperate with the police if a case is registered and a probe conducted.