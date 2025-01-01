SIT launches probe into financial dealings of late DCC leader, questions family

KALPETTA: The police probing the suicide of Wayanad DCC treasurer N M Vijayan recorded the statements of his family members, including his younger son Vijesh, on Tuesday, while also launching an inspection into the financial dealings of the deceased. Meanwhile, the BJP and CPM have demanded a probe into the alleged link between Vijayan’s death and the job scam at Sultan Bathery Urban Cooperative Bank.
The special investigation team led by Sultan Bathery DySP recorded the statements of Vijesh, a bank employee, and his wife. It is learnt that they told the police they did not know the reason why Vijayan took the extreme step. They said they do not share matters related to the party, and that there were no family problems.
Vijayan, 78, and his elder son Jijesh, 38, were found unconscious in their house at Manichira on December 24, and died at the hospital on December 27. The police had confirmed that Vijayan first poisoned Jijesh, a person with intellectual disability, and then ended his own life.
The initial finding of the police is that Vijayan had financial liabilities. Hence, the police are examining details about his financial transactions. They have collected several of Vijayan’s belongings, including diaries and mobile phone, from his house for examination. A police officer said Vijayan’s financial liabilities have been recorded in the diaries of 2021 and 2023. He had six bank accounts and had taken bank and gold loans. Details about these are being collected, said the officer.
Meanwhile, evidence citing details of the Sultan Bathery Urban Cooperative Bank job scam, including a complaint written by Vijayan to KPCC leader K Sudhakaran in 2021, has come to light. The letter says money was taken from candidates for recruitment in the bank and Rs 10 lakh was handed over to MLA I C Balakrishnan.
In light of the letter, CPM and BJP district leadership have demanded a comprehensive probe into the links between the Vijayan’s death and the bribery at the bank. BJP Sultan Bathery constituency committee took out a march to the MLA’s office on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the MLA. The CPM had taken out a march to the his office on Monday. Balakrishnan has filed a complaint with the Wayanad district police chief against the allegations.
Links between Vijayan’s death, coop bank scam?
Evidence citing details of the Sultan Bathery Urban Cooperative Bank job scam, including a complaint written by Vijayan to KPCC leader K Sudhakaran in 2021, has come to light
The letter says money was taken from candidates for recruitment in the bank and I10 lakh was handed over to MLA I C Balakrishnan
CPM and BJP district leadership have demanded a comprehensive probe into the links between the death of Vijayan and the bribery at the bank
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)