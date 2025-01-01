SIT launches probe into financial dealings of late DCC leader, questions family

KALPETTA: The police probing the suicide of Wayanad DCC treasurer N M Vijayan recorded the statements of his family members, including his younger son Vijesh, on Tuesday, while also launching an inspection into the financial dealings of the deceased. Meanwhile, the BJP and CPM have demanded a probe into the alleged link between Vijayan’s death and the job scam at Sultan Bathery Urban Cooperative Bank.

The special investigation team led by Sultan Bathery DySP recorded the statements of Vijesh, a bank employee, and his wife. It is learnt that they told the police they did not know the reason why Vijayan took the extreme step. They said they do not share matters related to the party, and that there were no family problems.

Vijayan, 78, and his elder son Jijesh, 38, were found unconscious in their house at Manichira on December 24, and died at the hospital on December 27. The police had confirmed that Vijayan first poisoned Jijesh, a person with intellectual disability, and then ended his own life.

The initial finding of the police is that Vijayan had financial liabilities. Hence, the police are examining details about his financial transactions. They have collected several of Vijayan’s belongings, including diaries and mobile phone, from his house for examination. A police officer said Vijayan’s financial liabilities have been recorded in the diaries of 2021 and 2023. He had six bank accounts and had taken bank and gold loans. Details about these are being collected, said the officer.