CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks entirely valid, says CPM state secretary M V Govindan

MALAPPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Thursday backed Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement on Sanatana Dharma, saying the points raised by the chief minister were entirely valid. He also came out against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who had criticised Pinarayi for linking Sanatana Dharma to the Chaturvarnya system and terming it a misinterpretation.

“Sanatana Dharma is essentially the Brahmic Chaturvarnya system. It is the Hindutva name for the system. It is not, as Satheesan suggested, merely an embodiment of concepts like Advaita, Thathwamasi, the Vedas, and the Upanishads. The RSS and BJP are projecting Sanatana Dharma to create a financial system based on the Chaturvarnya system and to establish a Hindutva nation."

"These efforts must be understood correctly and conveyed accurately to people across the country. The points raised by the CM on Sanatana Dharma are entirely valid,” Govindan told reporters in Malappuram.

The CPM leader also criticised Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, while reiterating the party’s stance on opposing both majority and minority communalism.

He also criticised the IUML for aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI.