NSS trains guns on Pinarayi over remark on shirtless temple entry

“There are reports that somebody said the practice (of removing the shirt) is to ascertain whether the person entering the temple is a Brahmin. Why are these interpretations limited to Hindus and their customs alone? Such obsolete practices, particularly pertaining to costumes, exist in other religions, too. Does the Sivagiri Mutt or the chief minister have the guts to question such practices in other religions?” he wondered.

The NSS is against changing age-old rituals and customs, he said.

“Several temples are managed by various subdivisions in the Hindu community, and each temple follows its own customs and practices. While some temples permit darshan wearing shirts, others do not. In Sabarimala, there are no such restrictions. Hindus have the freedom to enter the premises without disrupting the customs and rituals of the respective temples. This is the stand of the NSS in this matter,” he said.

NSS founder Mannathu Padmanabhan had opened his temple at Perunna for all people years before uprisings erupted demanding temple entry rights for all sections and subsequent proclamations, Nair added.