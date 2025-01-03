CM wishlist: Congress on sticky wicket as community leaders flex muscles

KOCHI: With the assembly elections less than one-and-a-half years away, heads of various community organisations from NSS to SNDP Yogam have made their positions clear as to who they would back as chief minister, in the event of a win by Congress-led UDF. And some veteran Congress leaders seem to be playing along, gratifying community leaders.

It all started when former home minister and former KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala visited the head offices of NSS and SNDP Yogam three weeks ago. Chennithala also delivered the keynote address at the Mannam Jayanthi celebration, one of the most important events on the community organisation’s calendar, on January 2 at its headquarters in Perunna.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has vouched that Chennithala is the most deserving Congress leader to become chief minister. Natesan further criticised that V D Satheesan does not have the manners required for an opposition leader.

“The opposition leader is immature and buys hatred. His tongue is foul,” Natesan went on to say.

But, can community leaders influence elections in Kerala?

“Who are these community leaders to interfere in the internal affairs of the Congress? The current give-and-take on the Congress’ chief minister candidate was uninvited. The Congress leaders should have taken a mature stand that the party’s CM candidate would be elected by its MLAs once they win the elections,” said Sudha Menon, writer and political observer, hinting that none of the Congress leaders showed the political maturity during the current discussions.