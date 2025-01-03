NSS the noblest proponent of secularism, says Chennithala

KOTTAYAM: The Nair Service Society (NSS) is the noblest brand ambassador of secularism, serving as a beacon of hope when the darkness of communalism is looming large, according to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 148th Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at Perunna, in Changanassery, on Thursday.

Hailing Mannathu Padmanabhan as one of Kerala’s most significant contributions to the country, Chennithala said the NSS founder “transformed the Nair community, which was steeped in myth and superstition, into a progressive force for social renaissance. The torch Mannam lit continues to burn brightly today, and Kerala remains indebted to his vision and the NSS’ stewardship of his legacy,” the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member said.

“Mannathu Padmanabhan’s place is in the glorious list of people who led Kerala society on the path of reform. His key role in the Vaikom and Guruvayur satyagrahas, on the call of Mahatma Gandhi, the movements for national independence, and his entry into the Travancore-Cochin Legislative Assembly after independence, leadership of the liberation struggle, and involvement in the formation of the Kerala Congress all influenced the political and social scene to a great extent. Mannam led all sections of Hindu society, beyond the Nair community, and through them, Kerala society, itself, towards change,” he said.