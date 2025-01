KALPETTA: The victims of the Wayanad landslides have expressed their resentment over “inadequate allocation of land for building houses” in the proposed township project in Kalpetta.

Estimated to cost Rs 750 crore, the state government has started the process to set up townships on 58.5 hectares and 48.96 hectares of the Nedumbala Estate in Meppadi panchayat and Elstone Estate in Kalpetta municipality, respectively.

As per the government decision, houses will be constructed on five-cent plots in Elstone estate and 10 cents in Nedumbala. However, the action committee of the disaster victims said they cannot accept the decision to allot just five cents of land to build a house.

“The people in the disaster-affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala have been living in vast lands with farming. The land allotment for houses should be increased to 10 cents like in Nedumbala. However, we are fine with the selection of spots - in Kalpetta and Nedumbala,” said Shajimon, a Chooralmala native who is now residing in Ambalavayal panchayat and the convenor of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala Action Committee.

‘Demands of landslide victims will be considered’

The committee leaders demanded that the construction of the township project in Kalpetta should be started as soon as possible by increasing the area of housing plots to 10 cents.

Meanwhile, the action committee office-bearers on Thursday met Revenue Minister K Rajan, who inspected the estates, and expressed their displeasure over allotment of only 5 cents of land in Elstone estate for building houses.

Demanding that the area of house plots be increased to 10 cents, they said: “The hospital or school proposed in the township project was not needed. Instead, that land should be given for building houses.” The minister replied that their demands would be considered.

“The land survey in Elstone estate and Nedumbala estate will be completed within 15 days and 20 days, respectively,” Rajan said.