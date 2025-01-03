‘Sanatana Dharma is universal, Guru’s philosophy embodies it’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With political leaders in the state locking horns over Sanatana Dharma and its relevance in Sree Narayana Guru’s philosophy, Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Satchidananda said the Guru himself has enunciated his doctrine in the matter.

“In 1927, Sree Narayana Guru, in his last speech at Pallathuruthy in Alappuzha, before his samadhi, said the proclamation ‘One caste, One religion, One god’ itself is Sanatana Dharma,” Swami Satchidananda told TNIE.

“Sanatana Dharma is however not the monopoly of the Hindu religion. It is universal,” he added.

Referring to the debate that erupted after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s speech at the Sivagiri maha sammelan on Tuesday, Swami Satchidananda said Sree Narayana Guru had urged individuals who sought religious conversion to convert to Sanatana Dharma.

“Sanatana Dharma has no links to the Chaturvarnya system. It was only because of the existence of Sanatana Dharma that religions like Christianity and Islamism could enter Bharatham,” he stressed.