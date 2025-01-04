Ramesh Chennithala treads cautiously as race for Congress leadership heats up

“Chennithala was present when Sukumaran Nair spoke, but he did not show the courage to voice opposition to the remarks. If Ezhava votes consolidate against the UDF in south Kerala, it would be a major jolt for the Congress. The front lost a good chunk of the community’s vote in the 2021 assembly election,” he said.

Having been sidelined from state politics for a long time, every political development has come as a blessing for Chennithala. The larger political picture, which works in favour of Chennithala, is that the state Congress is now devoid of a legacy leader of the likes of K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Oommen Chandy.

With senior leaders like Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and K Muraleedharan continuing to remain neglected, Chennithala is the only party leader worth his salt who can make legacy claims. In an obvious move not to ruffle feathers, Chennithala was on Thursday clever enough to brand the NSS as a secular outfit.

In the face of intense competition, a key factor determining the leadership race could be the allies one cultivates. “In a situation where BJP is going all out to improve its performance in the assembly election, Chennithala would become more acceptable. However, the way the Ezhava community thinks could prove to be detrimental,” a senior Congress leader said.

“The perceived arrogance of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has also come as a blessing for Chennithala. He can easily fit into the position. The assembly election is next year and anything can happen before that. It is up to Chennithala to decide whether he wants to rush forward. There are more troublemakers than good samaritans in the state Congress,” he said.