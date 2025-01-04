Rise in pilgrims flying in to Sabarimala

KOCHI: More Ayyappa devotees are opting to fly in this Sabarimala season, in a visible change in trend, with a good number of devotees travelling from Malaysia to Kochi.

While the Sabarimala Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at Kochi airport recorded a footfall of around 6,000 pilgrims during the entire last season, as many as 4,238 pilgrims have availed of the facilities this time around in the first leg of the two-month-long pilgrimage season, which concluded on December 26. This is even as the authorities expect to witness even more pilgrim footfalls in the second leg, which got off on Monday.

“The centre, which spans 5,000 sqft, recorded a footfall of 6,000 devotees from abroad and outside states last season. However, 4,238 devotees used the facilitation centre during the Mandala season from November 15 to December 26. By the end of the pilgrimage season (the temple closes at 6am on January 20, 2025), we expect the numbers to touch the 10k-mark.

The number of pilgrims flying in is actually more as several of them proceed directly to the hill shrine without resting at the centre or availing the newly-launched ‘0484 Aero Lounge facility,” said a CIAL official. The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) first opened the ‘Edathavalam’, the only dedicated facilitation centre for Sabarimala pilgrims established at an airport in the country, at the start of the last season.

The centre recorded a footfall of 6,000 devotees from abroad and outside states which was “beyond the expectations” of the airport authorities. “The most number of pilgrims flying in from an outside state are from Karnataka, while a substantial number of devotees, most of them of Tamil origin, have flown in from Malaysia. A KSRTC special bus service to Pampa departs daily at 8pm from CIAL, reaching Pampa at 2.30am. It conducted services throughout the period, except for just two days, during the first leg,” the official added.