Rise in pilgrims flying in to Sabarimala

KOCHI: More Ayyappa devotees are opting to fly in this Sabarimala season, in a visible change in trend, with a good number of devotees travelling from Malaysia to Kochi.
While the Sabarimala Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at Kochi airport recorded a footfall of around 6,000 pilgrims during the entire last season, as many as 4,238 pilgrims have availed of the facilities this time around in the first leg of the two-month-long pilgrimage season, which concluded on December 26. This is even as the authorities expect to witness even more pilgrim footfalls in the second leg, which got off on Monday.
“The centre, which spans 5,000 sqft, recorded a footfall of 6,000 devotees from abroad and outside states last season. However, 4,238 devotees used the facilitation centre during the Mandala season from November 15 to December 26. By the end of the pilgrimage season (the temple closes at 6am on January 20, 2025), we expect the numbers to touch the 10k-mark.
The number of pilgrims flying in is actually more as several of them proceed directly to the hill shrine without resting at the centre or availing the newly-launched ‘0484 Aero Lounge facility,” said a CIAL official. The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) first opened the ‘Edathavalam’, the only dedicated facilitation centre for Sabarimala pilgrims established at an airport in the country, at the start of the last season.
The centre recorded a footfall of 6,000 devotees from abroad and outside states which was “beyond the expectations” of the airport authorities. “The most number of pilgrims flying in from an outside state are from Karnataka, while a substantial number of devotees, most of them of Tamil origin, have flown in from Malaysia. A KSRTC special bus service to Pampa departs daily at 8pm from CIAL, reaching Pampa at 2.30am. It conducted services throughout the period, except for just two days, during the first leg,” the official added.
While a majority of pilgrims were in praise of the “good facilities” at the centre, one complaint was the lack of toilet facility there.
“We don’t wear chappals and have to go to another area to use the common toilet facility. They could have provided toilet facilities somewhere near the facilitation centre,” said ‘Guruswamy’ Balakrishna, a native of Telangana, who arrived here with a 15-member group.
The centre operates 24/7, offering essential services for pilgrims. Pilgrims can digitally book Appam and Aravana prasadam, facilitated through a partnership with South Indian Bank (SIB). Bookings are redeemable at the SIB counter near Malikappuram Nada at Sabarimala. Donations can also be made via QR code or digital card. Additionally, an ‘e-kanika’ facility is available for making offerings. A dedicated layover area provides resting facilities, flight information displays, and prepaid taxi services.
While the facility for overnight stay is for 50 people, the numbers swelled to over 100 on many days. A flight information display system has been arranged inside the facilitation centre itself. There is also a separate section for elderly women pilgrims. Other facilities include a dedicated ‘Help Desk’ by the TDB, Food & refreshments (on a paid basis), prepaid taxi counter and restrooms.