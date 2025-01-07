Kerala police records actress Honey Rose's statement

KOCHI: Kerala police have recorded the statement of Malayalam actress Honey Rose in connection with her recent complaint against the alleged obscene remarks on her social media page.

The actress turned up at the central police station here on Monday and gave her statement, police said.

The Kochi Central Police has already registered a case against 30 persons and arrested one among them over her complaint against sexual harassment through social media.

"We have intensified our investigation. Many of those who posted such remarks have deleted them. Efforts are on to retrieve such posts and identify the accused," a police officer said.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the actress on Sunday night.

The arrested man was identified as Shaji, a 60-year-old man hailing from nearby Panangadu.

The accused were booked under various sections of the BNS, including section 75 and section 67 of the IT Act.