Periya twin murder: Kerala HC suspends sentence of four convicts

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday suspended the sentence of four accused, including a former CPI(M) MLA, who was sentenced to five years imprisonment in connection with the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Periya, a town in Kasaragod district five years ago.

A bench of Justices P B Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian put on hold the five-year sentence of former MLA and CPI(M) district leader K V Kunhiraman, Kanhangad block panchayat president K Manikandan, Raghavan Velutholi, and A V Bhaskaran on their appeal against their conviction and subsequent punishment.

A CBI court had last week sentenced 10 persons to life in the case and gave five years imprisonment to Kunhiraman, Manikandan, Velutholi and Bhaskaran.

Those who are sentenced to life imprisonment include CPI(M) Periya local committee member A Peethambaran, Saji C George aka Saji, Suresh K M, Anil Kumar K alias Abu, Gijin, Shrirag R aka Kuttu, Aswin A alias Appu, Subeesh alias Mani, Ranjith T aka Appu and A Sruendan alias Vishnu Sura.