KPCC resolves issues with deceased DCC leader’s family

KALPETTA: The Congress state leadership has taken swift action to address the grievances of the family of N M Vijayan, the DCC treasurer who died by suicide recently.

A high-level delegation led by senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan met Vijayan’s family and extended the party’s support to resolving their issues on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media later, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the party is committed to alleviating the family’s difficulties.

“The party is determined to provide all possible support and ensure that the family is consoled during this difficult time,” he said. After the discussions, the family members also expressed satisfaction with the assurances given by the Congress leadership.

However, the family demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Vijayan’s death. Had the party intervened earlier, the situation might not have escalated to this extent, they said and added that they trusted the Congress’ promises, highlighting that their father too had believed that the party would take up their issues.

The family said that the party had acknowledged that the debt in question was a party liability. However, they maintained that the investigation into the issue should be conducted without interference from anyone.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have instructed party members to avoid public comments on the issue as other parties are likely to exploit it politically. Thiruvanchoor stressed that the focus is on supporting the family and resolving their challenges.