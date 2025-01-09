KPCC resolves issues with deceased DCC leader’s family

KALPETTA: The Congress state leadership has taken swift action to address the grievances of the family of N M Vijayan, the DCC treasurer who died by suicide recently.
A high-level delegation led by senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan met Vijayan’s family and extended the party’s support to resolving their issues on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media later, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the party is committed to alleviating the family’s difficulties.
“The party is determined to provide all possible support and ensure that the family is consoled during this difficult time,” he said. After the discussions, the family members also expressed satisfaction with the assurances given by the Congress leadership.
However, the family demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Vijayan’s death. Had the party intervened earlier, the situation might not have escalated to this extent, they said and added that they trusted the Congress’ promises, highlighting that their father too had believed that the party would take up their issues.
The family said that the party had acknowledged that the debt in question was a party liability. However, they maintained that the investigation into the issue should be conducted without interference from anyone.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders have instructed party members to avoid public comments on the issue as other parties are likely to exploit it politically. Thiruvanchoor stressed that the focus is on supporting the family and resolving their challenges.
Congress sources indicated that prominent leaders, including K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan, are expected to meet the family soon. Furthermore, there is speculation that Priyanka Gandhi might visit the family during her next trip to Wayanad.
The suicide, which occurred in Priyanka Gandhi’s constituency, had drawn immediate attention from the Congress central leadership, leading to proactive measures to manage the fallout.
After their meeting with Congress leaders on Wednesday, the family is reportedly considering withdrawing the complaint they filed as part of the reconciliation. If this occurs, it could halt the investigation targeting Wayanad Congress leaders N D Appachan and I C Balakrishnan.
Meanwhile, the Congress in Wayanad has come under intense scrutiny following the death of Vijayan. In his suicide note, Vijayan reportedly named Appachan and other Congress leaders, sparking widespread protests and demands for accountability. However, Appachan has denied the allegations, asserting that Vijayan did not engage in any monetary transactions with him.
“Personally, I had a good relationship with Vijayan. He attended the DCC general body meeting held on January 19. If there was any grievance, wouldn’t he have raised it there?” Appachan asked.
He acknowledged that Vijayan had financial liabilities but maintained that the party had no involvement in the matter. “I came to know about his financial issues only after his death. The Congress has no reason to shoulder the blame,” he stated.
At the same time, protests led by rival political parties have gained momentum, with the CPM organising a night march in Sulthan Bathery, demanding the resignation of Appachan and Balakrishnan. The police investigation into Vijayan’s death has also been intensified.
Key evidence, including Vijayan’s mobile phone and the suicide note allegedly written by him, are being sent for forensic analysis. Investigators are also collecting samples of Vijayan’s previous letters to verify the authenticity of the note. A vigilance probe is under way to examine financial transactions linked to Vijayan’s assets, which were reportedly attached due to outstanding debts.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)