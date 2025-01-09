Shirt row: ‘Jagannath temple set example 2 years ago’

KANNUR: The debate over temple dress codes in Kerala has taken centre stage after Swami Satchidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust called for an end to the ‘regressive’ practice of men entering temples bare-chested and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan endorsed it.

While CM’s remarks on wearing shirts in temples and Sanatana Dharma have sparked controversy, the Shree Jagannath Temple in Thalassery quietly implemented this reform two years ago, overcoming opposition to become a symbol of change. The temple trust’s decision followed Swami Satchidananda’s speech during the Sivagiri pilgrimage’s concluding event two years ago.

Inspired by his vision, the Jnanodaya Yogam, which manages the temple, amended its bylaws to allow men to enter the premises wearing shirts. Despite criticism from some devotees, the committee held firm.

“The decision to permit men into the temple wearing shirts was taken two years ago. We haven’t changed our stand despite facing protests,” said Advocate K Sathyan, president of the temple trust.