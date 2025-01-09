Shirt row: ‘Jagannath temple set example 2 years ago’

KANNUR: The debate over temple dress codes in Kerala has taken centre stage after Swami Satchidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust called for an end to the ‘regressive’ practice of men entering temples bare-chested and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan endorsed it.
While CM’s remarks on wearing shirts in temples and Sanatana Dharma have sparked controversy, the Shree Jagannath Temple in Thalassery quietly implemented this reform two years ago, overcoming opposition to become a symbol of change. The temple trust’s decision followed Swami Satchidananda’s speech during the Sivagiri pilgrimage’s concluding event two years ago.
Inspired by his vision, the Jnanodaya Yogam, which manages the temple, amended its bylaws to allow men to enter the premises wearing shirts. Despite criticism from some devotees, the committee held firm.
“The decision to permit men into the temple wearing shirts was taken two years ago. We haven’t changed our stand despite facing protests,” said Advocate K Sathyan, president of the temple trust.
“Our temple holds a significant place in Kerala’s history of social reform. Sree Narayana Guru consecrated this temple in 1908 to challenge caste-based restrictions and promote freedom of worship for the marginalised. It is our duty to uphold Guru’s vision. Many men now enter the temple wearing shirts, reflecting slow but steady progress. Those who wish to enter shirtless are free to do so as well,” he said.
However, the temple’s high priest, Rakesh Thanthri, holds a differing view. While he respects the trust’s authority, he personally disagrees with the reform. “The decision was made without consulting me,” said Rakesh.
“I adhere to the customs and traditions passed down by my ancestors. But since the Varkala Sivagiri Math oversees the temple, and Swami Satchidananda himself supports this change, I cannot defy it.”