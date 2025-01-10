Kerala Government extends suspension of IAS officer Prasanth by 120 days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has extended the suspension period of IAS officer Prasanth N by 120 days, effective from 10 January, following recommendations from the suspension review committee.

Prasanth, who had failed to reply to the charge memo served on him, has been granted 15 days to submit his response. The IAS officer was suspended from his role as Special Secretary in the Agriculture Department in November last year for making social media posts against his senior, Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, and former Industries Director K. Gopalakrishnan.

According to the charge memo, Prasanth had attempted to “build a narrative against other IAS officers among the public” and tarnish the reputation of the government. The memo concluded that Prasanth’s actions, including attempts to justify his stance through the press and social media, constituted a breach of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.