Kerala Government extends suspension of IAS officer Prasanth by 120 days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has extended the suspension period of IAS officer Prasanth N by 120 days, effective from 10 January, following recommendations from the suspension review committee.
Prasanth, who had failed to reply to the charge memo served on him, has been granted 15 days to submit his response. The IAS officer was suspended from his role as Special Secretary in the Agriculture Department in November last year for making social media posts against his senior, Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, and former Industries Director K. Gopalakrishnan.
According to the charge memo, Prasanth had attempted to “build a narrative against other IAS officers among the public” and tarnish the reputation of the government. The memo concluded that Prasanth’s actions, including attempts to justify his stance through the press and social media, constituted a breach of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.
In an earlier move, Prasanth had served a legal notice through his counsel to Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, A. Jayathilak, and K. Gopalakrishnan.
Meanwhile, the suspension review committee has revoked the suspension of IAS officer K. Gopalakrishnan, who was embroiled in a controversy regarding the creation of a WhatsApp group allegedly formed on religious lines. The committee observed that there were “no substantive grounds necessitating the continuation of the officer under suspension” and recommended that the disciplinary authority lift the suspension pending finalisation of disciplinary action.
In another development, Principal Secretary-rank IAS officer B. Ashok has been relieved from his position as Agriculture Production Commissioner and Agriculture Secretary. He has been appointed to the newly created post in the Local Self Government Reforms Commission.