Tributes pour in for P Jayachandran

Acclaimed Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80.
Lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, music composers Bijibal and Jerry Amaldev, and music critic Ravi Menon remember Kerala's 'Bhavagayakan' with great fondness, reflecting on his contribution to music and the profound legacy he leaves behind.
No other singer loved music as much as Jayachandran
Sreekumaran Thampi - Lyricist
We had a long association spanning 58 years. We worked together, right from 1966. Jayachandran and I were more like brothers. We would discuss everything. And though I was four years older to him, he called addressed me as ‘Thambi’. We had similar traits. After learning about his health issues, I regularly checked up on him.
I knew he was under treatment, but never thought he would pass away so soon. I am shocked, and I feel even he did not anticipate it. He suffered a fall a few days ago and it may have worsened his condition. We would talk on phone often; once in a while he would tell me “I just sang a song.”
A true musician, he loved music. I would say no other singer loved music as much as he did. He always talked about songs by others, never his own, and I feel that was his biggest quality.
Our relation blossomed in the early days of our career. Three years after we met, when my sister was getting married, Jayan told me he would sing in her marriage. He led the ganamela for the event. Such was our bond!
I wrote the most number of songs for Jayan, including Sandhyakkenthinu Sindhooram, Hridayeswari, Chandanathil Kadanjeduthoru. He gave emphasis on enunciation and ‘bhavam’. That’s why V Dakshinamoorthy, M K Arjunan and I used to say let’s have him on board. It could be due to the belief that Jayan could enhance ‘bhavam’ that he was chosen to sing Hridayeswari.
– As told to Shan A S
A singer from whom we have much to learn
Bijibal - Music Composer, Singer
Jayettan was a singer who was affectionate in his dealings with others. He had very few favourites, and I was blessed to be one among them. He has sung several of my songs. The recording sessions gave me an opportunity to return his endearment and love. This warmth ensured that we were comfortable working together. I have been fortunate to share good moments and experiences with him.
He was also an inspiration. My father was a big fan, especially of songs like Ekanthapathikan Njan. He became a singer whose songs were widely appreciated. Recently, I saw him perform a song for a video. It was inspired and told my friends that singers should learn from him — how to sing, how to pronounce words, etc. Jayettan is a lesson for every aspiring singer and musician.
We remained in touch until a few months ago. Besides phone calls, I used to call on him. This went on until his health condition worsened. Thereafter, I used to get updates from friends on his situation. He will always remain in our hearts.
- As told to Anna Jose
Yesudas introduced Jayachandran to me
Jerry Amaldev - Music Composer
I came to know about Jayachandran through Yesudas. Yesudas was singing most of the songs for me.
He recommended Jayachandran to me later. Yesudas one day told me that I should not make him (Yesudas) sing all of my songs and that there were other good singers.
Then he recommended Jayachandran’s name. I met him. Since then Jayachandran has sung a handful of good songs for me.
A few of them were good emotional songs as well that, even now, everyone would remember, including Iniyum Ethra Theeram, Iniyum Ethra Neram, and Premathin Mani Veenayil in the film Pooviriyum Pulari, Ellam Ormakal... in Oru Vilipaadakale, and a few other songs.’
Jayachandran was a singer who used to sing with emotion, passion, and feeling. He was a Namboothiri. There were goodness and struggles related to it in his life. Yet, we should all accept that he was such a good singer. I can say he has always sung well for me, and those songs are memorable as well.
- As told to Anna Jose
The favourite singer of all generations
Ravi Menon - Music Critic
P Jayachandran arrived in Malayalam music world at a time when Yesudas was shining bright. He was not a trained Carnatic singer, but carved a niche with his unique style and emotional rendition.
He was careful about the lyrical quality of the song and always ensured that he gave the right expression understanding the meaning of the words. Emotional expression was his strength. Whether it was love, friendship, devotion or dejection, he could express the emotions with a rare intensity that remain evergreen in the memory of music lovers.
Music lovers of my generation grew up hearing his songs. At every stage of our life we could relate with his songs, whether it is teenage, youth, marriage, honeymoon or twilight years. Memories will come rushing in to our mind when we hear his songs.
He was a singer for music lovers of all ages. He could catch the imagination of elders and even the new generation. He has immortalised the songs of music directors of the present generation like Alphonse, Gopi Sunder, BijiBal and Vidyasagar and all of them were hits. He shared a rare friendship with Yesudas whom he considered his mentor. The songs they sung together are also very popular like Padam Padam Aromal Chekavar and Kanaka Simhasanathil Kayari Irikkunnavan. There was a spririted competition between them.
- As told to Manoj Viswanathan