Tributes pour in for P Jayachandran

Sreekumaran Thampi - Lyricist

We had a long association spanning 58 years. We worked together, right from 1966. Jayachandran and I were more like brothers. We would discuss everything. And though I was four years older to him, he called addressed me as ‘Thambi’. We had similar traits. After learning about his health issues, I regularly checked up on him.

I knew he was under treatment, but never thought he would pass away so soon. I am shocked, and I feel even he did not anticipate it. He suffered a fall a few days ago and it may have worsened his condition. We would talk on phone often; once in a while he would tell me “I just sang a song.”

A true musician, he loved music. I would say no other singer loved music as much as he did. He always talked about songs by others, never his own, and I feel that was his biggest quality.

Our relation blossomed in the early days of our career. Three years after we met, when my sister was getting married, Jayan told me he would sing in her marriage. He led the ganamela for the event. Such was our bond!

I wrote the most number of songs for Jayan, including Sandhyakkenthinu Sindhooram, Hridayeswari, Chandanathil Kadanjeduthoru. He gave emphasis on enunciation and ‘bhavam’. That’s why V Dakshinamoorthy, M K Arjunan and I used to say let’s have him on board. It could be due to the belief that Jayan could enhance ‘bhavam’ that he was chosen to sing Hridayeswari.

– As told to Shan A S