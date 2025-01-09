'I fell for his voice on the radio': A fan-turned-friend's memories of Jayachandran Sir

It was a friend named Pradeep who introduced me to Sir when he came to Thiruvananthapuram for a song recording. We hit it off instantly and the relationship grew stronger over the years. Several times he had told me that we should have met much earlier.

In 1997, I moved to a new house in Thiruvananthapuram. He stayed at my home for six days when he arrived in the city for a recording. When we were together, we would chat late into the night, sometimes up to 3 pm, singing songs and discussing them.

In 2003, he was down with a throat problem. His wife told me about his condition over the phone. Based on my request, he came to stay with me. I took him to a good ENT doctor here and he was advised one month of voice rest.

This was the month he stayed in my house without uttering a word. Imagine having the great singer around without hearing him speak or sing. He communicated to us in writing. The treatment turned out to be a success and he was cured. Afterwards, his first song was Aalilathaaliyumaay in the film Mizhi Randilum. What a return it proved to be!

He used to call me over the phone almost every day. The usual time of call was 9.30 pm and it would last until 11 pm. I would play some of his songs on the laptop and then talk about them. Sometimes, I surprised him with old songs from other languages.