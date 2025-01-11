Kerala Blasters FC raises concerns over turf damage at JLN stadium; Home match on Monday in doubt

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters Football Club has expressed concerns about the damaged condition of the turf at the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JLN) Stadium ahead of its match against Odisha FC on Monday.

"The pitch, which had been one of the top playing surfaces in stadiums across the country, has deteriorated significantly. The poor condition of the pitch was noted during inspections conducted ahead of the scheduled ISL match on Monday," read an official statement by Kerala Blasters FC.

The stadium, managed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and home to Kerala Blasters, recently hosted a controversial Guinness Record Bharatanatyam event, which involved 12,000 dancers. Reports indicate the turf was damaged during the event, with allegations that a caravan vehicle was driven across the field.