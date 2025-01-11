UDF urges Kerala assembly to pass resolution against UGC draft norms; LoP writes to CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition Congress-led UDF on Saturday urged the Kerala Assembly to adopt a resolution opposing the new draft regulations proposed by the UGC concerning the appointment of vice-chancellors, faculty, and academic staff in universities.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that the draft regulations were introduced by the UGC with the aim of "misusing" universities, which are supposed to function independently, for political interests.

The new amendments themselves clarified that Vice Chancellors cannot be selected independently and impartially, he said in the letter.

In the letter, Satheesan further urged the state government to consider an alternative method for selecting vice chancellors as part of its strong opposition to any action that could negatively impact the higher education sector.