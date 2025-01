PATHANAMTHITTA: Police teams probing an 18-year-old Dalit girl’s revelation that she was sexually abused by more than 60 persons over the past five years have so far arrested 20 persons, including a juvenile. The girl is an athlete.

A total of six cases - two in Elavumthitta and four in Pathanamthitta police stations - have been registered, including under the Pocso Act, in connection with the incident, with more likely to follow.

Based on the statements of the survivor, who was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual abuse from the age of 13, the Elavumthitta police had on Friday arrested five persons. On Saturday, Pathanamthitta police arrested 15 more persons, including a 17-year-old boy.

A special investigation team, headed by Pathanamthitta DySP S Nandakumar, has been constituted, and police are questioning the accused - who include her father’s friends - in detail.

The girl, who belongs to a scheduled caste community, had revealed the ordeal to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members who subsequently informed the police.

According to the police, when the girl was 13, Subin, the son of her father’s friend, lured her by showing obscene visuals on his mobile phone. He also took the girl’s nude pictures on his phone. When the girl was 16, Subin took her to a secluded rubber plantation in their locality and assaulted her sexually.

He also recorded videos of the act on his phone. This was followed by regular sexual abuse, the police said.

The probe revealed that the visuals were shared among Subin’s friends, who also sexually abused her. Subin was arrested on Friday.

Fresh cases were registered on Saturday in the order of the places where the girl was raped. She was sexually abused at various locations, including her school, the police said.

As per the girl’s statement, the perpetrators used to communicate with her through her father’s mobile phone, without his knowledge.

Around 40 individuals were identified by the police after verifying phone records and information from a note in her possession.