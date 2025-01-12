UDF not willing to concede any quarter to MLA P V Anvar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Nilambur MLA P V Anvar has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a last resort, the UDF has decided not to open its door to the estranged LDF MLA.
“Joining a party is a personal decision of an individual”, UDF chairman and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told TNIE.
“However, Anvar’s entry into the front is not on the agenda of UDF now,” he said.
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banarjee had released the photos of leaders welcoming Anvar to the party. The leaders of Anvar’s party, Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), said that discussions on joining TMC had started from the last week of December.
“The discussions started after December 25 in New Delhi,” Anvar’s close associate and leader of DMK, E A Suku told TNIE.
“And it was decided that DMK would work as the Kerala unit of TMC. We did not release the details as there was speculation that we were about to join Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,” he said.
It was Anvar’s political gambling in Palakkad and Chelakkara by-elections that cost him dearly. The Congress had openly requested Anvar to withdraw the candidates fielded by DMK.
“Anvar withdrew his candidate only after Muslim League put pressure on him. Instead of withdrawing his candidate, he asked the Congress to withdraw its candidate in Chelakkara. That led to the discord with Satheesan,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.
Though Anvar took asylum in TMC, the arch-rival of CPM, with a calculated move, Congress is also not in a good relationship with Mamata Banerjee over a host of issues. Most important among them is Mamata’s offer to lead the INDIA bloc, which Congress sees as a potential threat to its dominance.
Though Anvar met the League leadership, Congress leaders refused to meet him or hold discussions. There is also criticism in Congress against CWC leader Ramesh Chennithala for showing sympathy to Anvar.
“We are not in favour of Anvar’s entry as his track record is not clean,” a senior IUML leader told TNIE.
“It will be the Congress’ responsibility to allot him a seat if he is accommodated in the front,” he said.