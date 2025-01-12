UDF not willing to concede any quarter to MLA P V Anvar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Nilambur MLA P V Anvar has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a last resort, the UDF has decided not to open its door to the estranged LDF MLA.

“Joining a party is a personal decision of an individual”, UDF chairman and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told TNIE.

“However, Anvar’s entry into the front is not on the agenda of UDF now,” he said.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banarjee had released the photos of leaders welcoming Anvar to the party. The leaders of Anvar’s party, Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), said that discussions on joining TMC had started from the last week of December.

“The discussions started after December 25 in New Delhi,” Anvar’s close associate and leader of DMK, E A Suku told TNIE.

“And it was decided that DMK would work as the Kerala unit of TMC. We did not release the details as there was speculation that we were about to join Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,” he said.