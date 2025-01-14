Another Keralite fighting for Russian army killed in Ukraine shell attack

THRISSUR: Within the space of six months, another Keralite who ended up fighting on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war has lost his life. Binil Babu, 31, who belongs to Kuttanellur in Thrissur district, was killed in a Ukraine shell attack on the Russian army.

His death was confirmed by the Indian Embassy officials when his wife, Joicy, contacted them to know the status of the repatriation measures.

Binil, who spent more than five years in Oman working as an electrician, took a flight to Russia in April 2024. It was an extended family member who offered Binil a job abroad. “At first, this relative told us the job was in Poland. But later it was changed to Russia. We trusted his words and decided to take the offer amid the confusion,” said Saneesh, Binil’s relative.

Binil’s relative Jain, who is from Wadakkanchery, sustained injuries in the same attack and is under treatment in Russia.