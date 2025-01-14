Jail authorities say no special privileges were given to businessman Boby Chemmanur

KOCHI: Police have started an investigation following reports that businessman Boby Chemmanur (aka Boche) received special privileges at Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad.

The reports claimed that persons of VIP stature visited Boby at the Kakkanad jail. Their names were not recorded in the visitors' diary. Apart from them, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Central Zone) P Ajayakumar met Boby at the jail on January 10 (Friday).

When contacted, Jail authorities refuted such reports and said no special facilities were given to the businessman who was arrested in the case for obscene remarks against actor Honey Rose.

Boby's bail plea is expected to come before the Kerala High Court later on Tuesday, and he's expected to get the bail. Boby, who is into jewellery retail business, has been in jail since last Friday (Jan 10).

Following reports that Boby received special consideration, officials of the State Special Branch- the intelligence wing of Kerala Police visited the jail and conducted an inquiry. Special Branch officials checked visitors' diaries and CCTV cameras.