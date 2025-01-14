Jail authorities say no special privileges were given to businessman Boby Chemmanur

KOCHI: Police have started an investigation following reports that businessman Boby Chemmanur (aka Boche) received special privileges at Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad.
The reports claimed that persons of VIP stature visited Boby at the Kakkanad jail. Their names were not recorded in the visitors' diary. Apart from them, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Central Zone) P Ajayakumar met Boby at the jail on January 10 (Friday).
When contacted, Jail authorities refuted such reports and said no special facilities were given to the businessman who was arrested in the case for obscene remarks against actor Honey Rose.
Boby's bail plea is expected to come before the Kerala High Court later on Tuesday, and he's expected to get the bail. Boby, who is into jewellery retail business, has been in jail since last Friday (Jan 10).
Following reports that Boby received special consideration, officials of the State Special Branch- the intelligence wing of Kerala Police visited the jail and conducted an inquiry. Special Branch officials checked visitors' diaries and CCTV cameras.
Speaking to TNIE, Ajayakumar confirmed that he had met Boby at the jail. However, no special consideration was given to the businessman.
"On January 10, while on the way to Thiruvananthapuram, I visited Kakkanad jail as part of an inquiry into a complaint. Then I met Boby Chemmanur. I know the businessman. However, he neither demanded any special consideration nor gave him any facility. People associated with him might have met him at the jail. But it was done as per the rules. As far as I know there was no VIP among the visitors. Boby told me that earlier he had paid Rs 500 to stay at a jail in some other state as part of a tourism program. Now he could experience the same without any cost," he said, half serious, half in jest.
He said some officers who maintain vengeance against him might be behind the allegations.
"After going through the reports, I suspect it was targeted towards me. I had taken disciplinary action against some officers. I suspect that they could be behind the circulation of these false reports," Ajayakumar said.