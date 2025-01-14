PV Anvar may have signed up for a daredevil gamble

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Monday, it was obvious to one and all that P V Anvar was sending out desperate signals as a political asylum seeker, ready to clutch at any straw held out to him by the only camp that may even consider having him on board at the moment.

After resigning the Nilambur seat, the now former MLA seems to be tripping himself up over a flurry of apologies, offers of unconditional support and repeated clarifications. Does the rebel leader sense an impending political Waterloo, is a question being now asked by many.

Yet, a closer reading of the ground situation will reveal that Anvar has signed in for a daredevil gamble, a political risk worth taking at this juncture. It’s evident that the unconditional apology to V D Satheesan was part of a deliberate move to placate the Congress leader, to facilitate his entry into the opposition UDF camp.

That he suddenly seems keen to take up the cause of those at the receiving end of recent human-wildlife conflicts is evidently a ploy to carve out a new political constituency. Already, Anvar has substantial influence within the Muslim community. And, he now seems keen to add high-range residents to the equation.