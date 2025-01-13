PV Anwar resigns as Nilambur MLA after joining TMC; says countdown of Pinarayi-led government 'starts today'

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Putting rumours to rest, PV Anwar has resigned as Nilambur MLA, shortly after joining the Trinamool Congress. The decision was made to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Anwar submitted his resignation to Legislative Assembly Speaker AN Shamser on Monday morning, handing over the letter in person at 9.30 am.

Speaking to the media after submitting his resignation, Anwar made it clear that he won't contest the byelection from the Nilambur constituency.

Unleashing a tirade against the left leadership and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the former LDF-backed MLA said the impending bypoll, which would be held towards the end of the left government's five year tenure, would be the final mail against "Pinarayism."

"Now there's only 482 days left for this government. The count down of this government begins today," Anwar asserted.

A two-time independent Left MLA, Anwar has been at odds with the Left government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ever since he raised allegations against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and the CM's political secretery.

Offering unconditional support to the Congress, Anwar requested the UDF leadership to consider Malappuram DCC chief VS Joy as its candidate for Nilambur bypolls.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Araydan Shoukath, widely perceived as probable UDF candidate from Nilambur, Anwar said he (Shoukath) is more of a cinema-cultural leader.

In a dramatic turn of events before the media, Anwar tendered an unconditional apology to Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, against whom he had raised an allegation in the assembly sometime back.

Anwar claimed he had raised the allegation against Satheesan as directed by chief minister's political secretary P Sasi.

Speculation had been swirling for some time that Anwar might step down as MLA, particularly after he agreed to work with the Trinamool Congress as its state coordinator. On Sunday night, he announced that he would meet the Speaker in the morning and later make an important announcement to the media.