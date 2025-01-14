Wayanad landslide: Kerala government decides to declare missing as dead

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to declare those who went missing in Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides as dead, which will help their immediate relatives get ex-gratia. The government on Tuesday issued a directive to form committees, which will carry out the procedures required to declare the missing people as dead.

The decision came as a big relief for families of 35 people, who went missing in the disaster that struck havoc in the hilly terrain on 30 July, 2024. The government had earlier announced guidelines to provide financial aid,

including ex-gratia, for the relatives of those who died in the

mishap.

The committees will provide recommendations to provide ex-gratia to

the kin of those who went missing by counting them as dead. The

committees will be formed in the local as well as state-levels.

As per the government order, the revenue department officials will collect

FIRs registered in connection with missing people. The officials will

prepare special inquiry reports marking that the missing persons could

not be located.

The local-level committee will the panchayat secretary, village

officer and police station house officer as members. The committee

will prepare a list of the missing people and file it before the

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The DDMA will examine

the list and forward it to the state-level committee with proper

suggestions.