Misjudgment, lapses behind Kerala man’s ‘near-death’ episode

KANNUR: A Kannur man’s ‘brush’ with death was the result of a series of misjudgments and medical lapses, it has come to light.
The Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital in Mangaluru, which initially treated Velluvakandi Pavithran, 67, of Pachapoyka, confirmed he was discharged on his family’s insistence against medical advice.
Moreover, the AKG Hospital in Kannur where Pavithran’s family took him after assuming he had died, allowed placing the ‘body’ in the mortuary without a doctor’s confirmation of death.
A Hegde Hospital spokesperson told TNIE that no assurance on Pavithran’s survival was given to his family.
“He was brought to our facility from another private hospital in Mangaluru on January 13 at 4:30 am in an ambulance with ventilator and inotropic support. Doctors suspected meningitis and recommended an MRI. However, the family declined further tests and asked if he could survive without ventilator support. Our team made it clear his survival could not be guaranteed,” the spokesperson said.
He said the family then requested the removal of ventilator support and insisted on Pavithran’s discharge.
“Pavithran was released around 6.30pm that evening. Despite his critical condition, he was transported in a standard ambulance to Kannur,” the spokesperson said.
‘Media unfairly blaming Pavithran’s wife’
Sources said during the five-hour journey to Kannur, his wife Sudha and sister Beena noticed no signs of movement and presumed him dead, and informed the relatives, who then made funeral arrangements. By then, the people’s representative also gave an obit to the local newspapers.
Upon reaching Kannur at 11:30 pm, the family decided to shift the ‘body’ to the mortuary as it was late. The ambulance arrived at the AKG Cooperative Hospital, where Pavithran’s body was readied for transfer to the mortuary.
However, while Pavithran was being taken to the mortuary, Jayan, the night supervisor, spotted movement in his hand. Anoop, the hospital electrician, confirmed this and Pavithran was rushed to the emergency department.
The incident has raised questions about AKG Hospital’s decision to admit Pavithran to the mortuary without a formal declaration of death. The hospital authorities admitted that no doctor examined Pavithran before the mortuary transfer.
It is alleged that pressure from local politicians influenced the decision, though the hospital have yet to comment on the claim. A health department source criticised the hospital for allowing the mortuary transfer without a death certificate.
Meanwhile, local newspapers published news of Pavithran’s ‘death on Tuesday, prompting relatives and neighbors to gather for his ‘funeral’. It was only later that news of his miraculous revival surfaced, sparking disbelief and relief. Pavithran is now at the ICU of AKG Hospital, receiving treatment for pulmonary and cardiac complications. Doctors confirm he is responsive.
A source close to the family said that Sudha is facing unfair criticism from the media as well as relatives for her decisions. “Pavithran had been undergoing treatment for months. Despite financial constraints, the family decided to seek advanced care in Mangaluru. With no children for support, Sudha shouldered his care alone, but the media is unfairly blaming her,” said the source.
A medical marvel: Expert
Medical experts have called Pavithran’s survival a rare phenomenon. Dr Prajith T M, head of forensic medicine at Kannur Government Medical College, suggested Pavithran might have experienced “suspended animation,” a state where the body’s biological functions halt temporarily.
“In such cases, vital signs, including heartbeat and blood pressure, may not be detectable, leading to mistaken declarations of death. Pavithran also demonstrated spontaneous breathing recovery after being removed from ventilator support, which is exceptionally rare,” he explained.