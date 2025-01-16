Misjudgment, lapses behind Kerala man’s ‘near-death’ episode

KANNUR: A Kannur man’s ‘brush’ with death was the result of a series of misjudgments and medical lapses, it has come to light.

The Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital in Mangaluru, which initially treated Velluvakandi Pavithran, 67, of Pachapoyka, confirmed he was discharged on his family’s insistence against medical advice.

Moreover, the AKG Hospital in Kannur where Pavithran’s family took him after assuming he had died, allowed placing the ‘body’ in the mortuary without a doctor’s confirmation of death.

A Hegde Hospital spokesperson told TNIE that no assurance on Pavithran’s survival was given to his family.

“He was brought to our facility from another private hospital in Mangaluru on January 13 at 4:30 am in an ambulance with ventilator and inotropic support. Doctors suspected meningitis and recommended an MRI. However, the family declined further tests and asked if he could survive without ventilator support. Our team made it clear his survival could not be guaranteed,” the spokesperson said.

He said the family then requested the removal of ventilator support and insisted on Pavithran’s discharge.

“Pavithran was released around 6.30pm that evening. Despite his critical condition, he was transported in a standard ambulance to Kannur,” the spokesperson said.